Europa League: Nantes, Rennes, Monaco... How to follow the matches live? The calendar

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023. Kick-off of the new Europa League season this Thursday, September 8 with three French clubs on the program.

Start of the Europa League this Thursday, September 8 for all French clubs involved. This year, they will be three with Rennes, Nantes and AS Monaco. For his first match, Nantes will play against Olympiacos in a warm atmosphere. The meeting will be followed live on the antennas of W9 and Canal Foot from 9 p.m. For Rennes, it will be necessary to connect to RMC Sport 2 in order to follow the very first match against Larnaca from 6:45 p.m. Finally, AS Monaco will also be on RMC Sport (1) from 9 p.m. The full program:

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

The Rennes calendar

The Monaco calendar

The Nantes calendar

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.