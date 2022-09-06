Europa League: match schedule, groups... The info

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023 DRAW. The draw for the group stage of the Europa League was rather lenient for all the French clubs, even if it will take a lot of travel.

After the Champions League, it's now time for the Europa League. This year, France will be very well represented with three French clubs, Rennes, Nantes and AS Monaco. For this first day played this Thursday, September 8, Rennes will play against Larnaca, a Cypriot club. For AS Monaco, it will already be time for a perilous trip to Red Star Belgrade. For Nantes, the task will certainly be the most difficult against the Greek club Olympiakos.

Among the major teams involved in this Europa League, the English Arsenal or Manchester United can claim final victory. AS Rome, Lazio Rome, PSV Eindhoven are outsiders in this Europa League.

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

The Rennes calendar

The Monaco calendar

The Nantes calendar

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.