Europa League draw: which opponents for French clubs? Time, channel, news

EUROPA LEAGUE 2022. After the Champions League, it's time for the Europa League draw with three French clubs concerned, Rennes, Monaco and Nantes.

[Updated July 28, 2:25 p.m.] See you at 1 p.m. for the Europa League draw from Istanbul in Turkey, as for the Champions League. A draw to follow on RMC Sport which broadcasts the competition. For this 2023 edition of the Europa League, three French clubs are involved with Rennes, Monaco and Nantes.

The first two named will be in hat 2 of this Europa League and can therefore face Manchester United (Ang), AS Rome (Ita), Arsenal (Ang), Lazio Rome (Ita), Braga (Por), Red Star of Belgrade (Ser), Dynamo kyiv (Ukr) or Olympiakos (Gre). The task promises to be more difficult for FC Nantes, winner of the Coupe de France and present in hat 4.

The group stage of the Europa Football League is played from Thursday 8th September 2022 to Thursday 3rd November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16th February 2023 to Thursday 18th May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

The draw for the 2022-2023 Europa League group stage is scheduled for August 26 from Istanbul, Turkey.

For the moment, twelve teams have qualified for the Europa League 2022-2023 to which ten teams will be added. Here is the list of clubs already qualified for the C3:

Of the twelve clubs already qualified for the Europa League 2022-2023, there are two French teams: Stade Rennais and FC Nantes. If the Rennais obtained their qualification thanks to their fourth place in Ligue 1 during the 2021/2022 season, the Nantes people became European thanks to their victory in the Coupe de France against Nice.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.