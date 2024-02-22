Europa League draw: Marseille against Villarreal by Marcelino, the posters for the eighth

The only survivor in the Europa League, OM will face Villarreal in the round of 16

Qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League by eliminating the Ukrainians Shakhtar, Olympique de Marseille discovered their opponent for the round of 16 of the little sister of the Champions League. Not seeded due to its presence and its qualification via the play-offs, OM had a good chance of falling against a very big European club, qualified since the end of the group stage a few months ago.

Among the potential opponents, OM could come across Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, West Ham, Rangers or even the Italians Atalanta. It will ultimately be Villarreal for Jean Louis Gasset's men who will play these round of 16 matches on March 7 and 14 with the aim of qualifying for the quarter-finals.