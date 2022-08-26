Europa League Conference: which opponent for Nice? Draw information

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE. After the Champions League and the Europa League for French clubs, it's Nice's turn to know their future opponents.

See you at 2.30 p.m. for the Aiglons, who are competing in the Europa League Conference this year after qualifying after extra time in the return play-off this Thursday August 25 against Maccabi Tel Aviv. "The qualification was deserved. We have a lot of chances, but this (second) goal comes at the right time because it was really starting to be hard for us. It's an extraordinary goal. At the start, I thought that it was "latte" (bar, editor's note). And it ended in it! This qualification was an objective. We could not not qualify. We played 120 minutes, we come out tired, but we will enjoy, before diving back tomorrow (Friday). It helps for the season" explained the Nice coach.

For this 2023 edition, Lucien Favre's men will be in hat 3 of the draw and could face Villarreal (ESP), Basel (SUI), Slavia Prague (RTC), AZ Alkmaar (PB), La Gantoise (BEL), Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR), Partizan Belgrade (SER) or West Ham (ANG).

The group stage of the Europa League Football Conference is played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague (Czech Republic). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

Here is the composition of the hats and all the teams qualified for the Europa League Conference with therefore OGC Nice, the only qualified French club.

Pot 1: Villarreal (ESP), Basel (SUI), Slavia Prague (RTC), AZ Alkmaar (PB), La Gantoise (BEL), Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR), Partizan Belgrade (SER), West Ham (ANG).

Hat 2: CFR Cluj (ROU), Molde (NOR), FC Steaua Bucharest (ROU), Fiorentina (ITA), Cologne (ALL), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (ISR), Apollon Limassol (CHY), Slovan Bratislava (SVQ). ).

Chapeau 3: OGC Nice, Anderlecht (BEL), Zalgiris Vilnius (LIT), Austria Vienna (AUT), Hearts of Midlothian (ECO), Shamrock Rovers (IRL), Sivasspor (TUR), Vaduz (SUI).

Chapeau 4: Dnipro-1 (UKR), Lech Poznan (POL), Slovacko (RTC), Silkeborg (DAN), Djurgården (SUE), Pyunik (ARM), RFS (LET), Ballkani (KOS).

After finishing 5th in Ligue 1 in the 2021/2022 season, OGC Nice will know the identity of their opponent on August 2 during the play-off draw.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League Conference to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure broadcasting until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for June 7, 2023 in clear. During the 2024-2027 period, Canal bought the broadcasting rights.

The Europa League Conference 2021-2022 is the new European competition launched by UEFA and therefore the third international competition for European clubs after the Champions League and the Europa League. Its first edition was launched for the 2021-2022 season. It groups European teams according to their results in the league or in the national cup. The winner of the Europa League Conference qualifies for the Europa League the following year.

184 teams play in the competition over the whole season, with at least one from each of UEFA's 55 member associations and 46 from the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League according to the UEFA website. '. The group stage consists of:

A group stage (eight groups of four) is therefore organized before a knockout stage (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). The eight group winners qualify for the round of 16. A play-off is played between the eight runners-up and the teams that finish third in their UEFA Europa League group.