Europa League Conference: what draw for Nice? Time and TV channel to follow it live

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE. Fifth in Ligue 1, OGC Nice will know their opponent from the Europa League Conference play-offs.

First major draw for a French club. This Tuesday, at 2 p.m. from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, OGC Nice will know their future opponent for the Europa League Conference play-offs. To follow the latter, it will be necessary to connect to the UEFA website which will broadcast the event live.

Know that Nice will have four options for this draw: fall either on Villarreal, semi-finalist of the last Champions League, or on the winner of Maccabi Tel-Aviv-Aris Salonika, FC DAC-FCSB, or Neftçi Baku-Rapid Vienna.

The group stage of the Europa League Football Conference is played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague (Czech Republic). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

The draw for the group stage of the 2022-2023 Europa League Conference is scheduled for August 26 from Istanbul, Turkey.

For the moment, no team is qualified for the Europa League Conference. The clubs will play the last qualifying rounds as well as the play-offs where five clubs are already known:

After finishing 5th in Ligue 1 during the 2021/2022 season, OGC Nice will know the identity of their opponent on August 2 during the draw for the play-offs.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League Conference to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for June 7, 2023 in clear. During the 2024-2027 period, Canal bought the broadcasting rights.

The Europa League Conference 2021-2022 is the new European competition launched by UEFA and therefore the third international competition for European clubs after the Champions League and the Europa League. Its first edition was launched for the 2021-2022 season. It groups European teams according to their results in the league or in the national cup. The winner of the Europa League Conference qualifies for the Europa League the following year.

184 teams play in the competition over the whole season, with at least one from each of UEFA's 55 member associations and 46 from the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League according to the UEFA website. '. The group stage consists of:

A group stage (eight groups of four) is therefore organized before a knockout stage (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). The eight group winners qualify for the round of 16. A play-off is played between the eight runners-up and the teams that finish third in their UEFA Europa League group.