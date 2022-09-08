Europa League Conference: time, TV channel... How to follow Nice - Cologne?

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE. The only French representative in the Europa Conference League, OGC Nice begins its competition this Thursday, September 8.

See you at 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, September 8 on the antennas of RMC Sport 1 to follow live and exclusively the first match of the group stage of the Europa League Conference between OGC Nice and the Germans of Cologne. Present in a homogeneous pool, the Aiglons will absolutely have to take the three points at home. But without Atal, Barkley or Ramsey, Lucien Favre's men will be diminished, especially after a chaotic start to the season. "I wouldn't say that. You always have to stay positive," the coach said at a press conference. "It's clear that it's a difficult time for everyone. The players, the coaches. But it's up to us to turn things around, no one else."

"We aim to take the three points and make an impression," said André Pawlak, the Cologne coach, who will replace Baumgart on the bench. The Germans will simply be deprived of their striker Mark Uth, injured in the adductors while, as indicated by L'Equipe, the Frenchman Tidiane Touré (17) makes his appearance in the professional group for the first time.

The group stage of the Europa League Football Conference is played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague (Czech Republic). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

In addition to the only French representative of the competition, the favorites were also spared. Thus, Villareal, semi-finalists of the last Champions League will face the Israelis of Hapoel Beer-Sheva, the Austrians of Austria Vienna and the Poles of Lech. West Ham, his side, have been placed in the same group as Anderlecht, Romania's FCSB and Danes Silkeborg. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar will meet Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, club Liechtenschein Vaduz and Ukrainian side Dnipro-1. In group A, a great duel in perspective between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina, refereed by the Scots from Hearts of Midlothians and the Latvians from FK RFS. Finally, FC Basel, another contender, will go to Slovakia to challenge the Slovan Bratislava, in Lithuania with Zalgiris Vilnius and in Armenia with Pyunik.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League Conference to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for June 7, 2023 in clear. During the 2024-2027 period, Canal bought the broadcasting rights.

The Europa League Conference 2021-2022 is the new European competition launched by UEFA and therefore the third international competition for European clubs after the Champions League and the Europa League. Its first edition was launched for the 2021-2022 season. It groups European teams according to their results in the league or in the national cup. The winner of the Europa League Conference qualifies for the Europa League the following year.

184 teams play in the competition over the whole season, with at least one from each of UEFA's 55 member associations and 46 from the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League according to the UEFA website. '. The group stage consists of:

A group stage (eight groups of four) is therefore organized before a knockout stage (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). The eight group winners qualify for the round of 16. A play-off is played between the eight runners-up and the teams that finish third in their UEFA Europa League group.