Europa League Conference: Nice with Partizan Belgrade, full groups and schedule

Qualified yesterday after going through extra time against Maccabi Haifa, OGC Nice feverishly awaited the draw for the Europa Conference League, aware that their UEFA ranking offered them no protection. We have to believe that chance was not too bad with the Riviera club with an affordable opposition. Indeed, the club coached by Lucien Favre will compete for qualification for the knockout phase with Partizan Belgrade, FC Cologne and Czech unknowns FC Slovacko. It's up to the people of Nice to show seriousness and raise their level of play to get out of this homogeneous group.

In addition to the only French representative of the competition, the favorites were also spared. Thus, Villareal, semi-finalist of the last Champions League will face the Israelis of Beer-Sheva, the Austrians of Austria Vienna and the Poles of Lech. West Ham, his side, have been placed in the same group as Anderlecht, Romania's FCSB and Danes Silkeborg. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar will meet Cypriot side Apollon Nicosia, club Lichtenschein Vaduz and Ukrainian side Dnipro-1. In group A, a great duel in perspective between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina, refereed by the Scots of Hearts of Midlothians and the Latvians of FK RFS. Finally, FC Basel, another contender, will go to Slovakia to challenge the Slovan Bratislava, in Lithuania with Zalgiris Vilnius and in Armenia with Pyunik.

The group stage of the Europa League Football Conference is played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague (Czech Republic). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

Here is the composition of the hats and all the teams qualified for the Europa League Conference with therefore OGC Nice, the only qualified French club.

Pot 1: Villarreal (ESP), Basel (SUI), Slavia Prague (RTC), AZ Alkmaar (PB), La Gantoise (BEL), Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR), Partizan Belgrade (SER), West Ham (ANG).

Hat 2: CFR Cluj (ROU), Molde (NOR), FC Steaua Bucharest (ROU), Fiorentina (ITA), Cologne (ALL), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (ISR), Apollon Limassol (CHY), Slovan Bratislava (SVQ). ).

Chapeau 3: OGC Nice, Anderlecht (BEL), Zalgiris Vilnius (LIT), Austria Vienna (AUT), Hearts of Midlothian (ECO), Shamrock Rovers (IRL), Sivasspor (TUR), Vaduz (SUI).

Chapeau 4: Dnipro-1 (UKR), Lech Poznan (POL), Slovacko (RTC), Silkeborg (DAN), Djurgården (SUE), Pyunik (ARM), RFS (LET), Ballkani (KOS).

After finishing 5th in Ligue 1 in the 2021/2022 season, OGC Nice will know the identity of their opponent on August 2 during the play-off draw.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League Conference to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure broadcasting until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for June 7, 2023 in clear. During the 2024-2027 period, Canal bought the broadcasting rights.

The Europa League Conference 2021-2022 is the new European competition launched by UEFA and therefore the third international competition for European clubs after the Champions League and the Europa League. Its first edition was launched for the 2021-2022 season. It groups European teams according to their results in the league or in the national cup. The winner of the Europa League Conference qualifies for the Europa League the following year.

184 teams play in the competition over the whole season, with at least one from each of UEFA's 55 member associations and 46 from the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League according to the UEFA website. '. The group stage consists of:

A group stage (eight groups of four) is therefore organized before a knockout stage (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). The eight group winners qualify for the round of 16. A play-off is played between the eight runners-up and the teams that finish third in their UEFA Europa League group.