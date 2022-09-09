Europa League Conference: Nice concede a draw against Cologne, the videos of the incidents

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE. In an atmosphere of chaos, OGC Nice conceded a draw against the Germans of Cologne.

A sad sight. Before the Europa League Conference meeting between Nice and Cologne, violent incidents broke out in Nice and the stadium. Shortly before 6 p.m., several hundred hooded German supporters left the stand reserved for the 7,800 supporters of FC Cologne to cross the stadium, passing in front of the presidential box, and do battle with the Nice kop. As a result, 32 people were injured, including two police officers and a steward, and four hospitalized, according to a report from the prefecture established around 10:30 p.m.

On the pitch, the Aiglons conceded a 1-1 draw, but Lucien Favre's men wanted to play the game. It's disappointing, infuriating to see that. it shouldn't exist. In addition, there was a person who was seriously injured I believe. It's incredible. I have never seen that. We weren't sure we were playing. But I think we had to make this match. I was in favor of playing. We were happy to play this match for the simple reason that there is no possible date after. But yes, we were surprised at what happened. It's very rare to see that. Were there any PSG supporters? I was told about it. I don't know enough about what's going on to talk about it clearly. But it is not possible to see such things. Our supporters have nothing to reproach themselves for. I don't fear a stadium suspension. It would be too unfair. "

The group stage of the Europa League Football Conference is played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague (Czech Republic). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

In addition to the only French representative of the competition, the favorites were also spared. Thus, Villareal, semi-finalists of the last Champions League will face the Israelis of Hapoel Beer-Sheva, the Austrians of Austria Vienna and the Poles of Lech. West Ham, his side, have been placed in the same group as Anderlecht, Romania's FCSB and Danes Silkeborg. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar will meet Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, club Liechtenschein Vaduz and Ukrainian side Dnipro-1. In group A, a great duel in perspective between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina, refereed by the Scots from Hearts of Midlothians and the Latvians from FK RFS. Finally, FC Basel, another contender, will go to Slovakia to challenge the Slovan Bratislava, in Lithuania with Zalgiris Vilnius and in Armenia with Pyunik.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League Conference to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for June 7, 2023 in clear. During the 2024-2027 period, Canal bought the broadcasting rights.

The Europa League Conference 2021-2022 is the new European competition launched by UEFA and therefore the third international competition for European clubs after the Champions League and the Europa League. Its first edition was launched for the 2021-2022 season. It groups European teams according to their results in the league or in the national cup. The winner of the Europa League Conference qualifies for the Europa League the following year.

184 teams play in the competition over the whole season, with at least one from each of UEFA's 55 member associations and 46 from the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League according to the UEFA website. '. The group stage consists of:

A group stage (eight groups of four) is therefore organized before a knockout stage (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). The eight group winners qualify for the round of 16. A play-off is played between the eight runners-up and the teams that finish third in their UEFA Europa League group.