Europa League Conference 2022-2023: Nice against Slovacko, the TV program

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE. Another long and complicated trip for OGC Nice which goes to Slovacko, in the Czech Republic.

With two points from two games, Nice must now take the 3 points to avoid losing ground to Cologne and Partizan at the top of their Europa League Conference group. A complicated match with little information as Lucien Favre explained at a press conference. "We take the time to watch a few matches and it's very surprising. This team has a very good level of play. Take, for example, their match in Cologne where there is nothing to talk about. They lose 4-2 but they can win too (September 15, Matchday 2). So that says it all. They make the European Cup. It's not for nothing.

The group stage of the Europa League Football Conference is played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague (Czech Republic). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

In addition to the only French representative of the competition, the favorites were also spared. Thus, Villareal, semi-finalist of the last Champions League will face the Israelis of Hapoel Beer-Sheva, the Austrians of Austria Vienna and the Poles of Lech. West Ham, his side, have been placed in the same group as Anderlecht, Romania's FCSB and Danes Silkeborg. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar will meet Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, club Liechtenschein Vaduz and Ukrainian side Dnipro-1. In group A, a great duel in perspective between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina, refereed by the Scots of Hearts of Midlothians and the Latvians of FK RFS. Finally, FC Basel, another contender, will go to Slovakia to challenge the Slovan Bratislava, in Lithuania with Zalgiris Vilnius and in Armenia with Pyunik.

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League Conference to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure broadcasting until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for June 7, 2023 in clear. During the 2024-2027 period, Canal bought the broadcasting rights.

The Europa League Conference 2021-2022 is the new European competition launched by UEFA and therefore the third international competition for European clubs after the Champions League and the Europa League. Its first edition was launched for the 2021-2022 season. It groups European teams according to their results in the league or in the national cup. The winner of the Europa League Conference qualifies for the Europa League the following year.

184 teams play in the competition over the whole season, with at least one from each of UEFA's 55 member associations and 46 from the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League according to the UEFA website. '. The group stage consists of:

A group stage (eight groups of four) is therefore organized before a knockout stage (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final). The eight group winners qualify for the round of 16. A play-off is played between the eight runners-up and the teams that finish third in their UEFA Europa League group.