Europa League 2022 - 2023: the TV program of Rennes, Monaco and Nantes

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023. Continuation of the Europa League this Thursday with three French clubs back on the program. The news.

After the Champions League, place in the Europa League this Thursday, October 6 with Rennes who will have a big challenge by receiving Dynamo kyiv, a few weeks after the frustrating draw against Fenerbahce, but who can already see qualification. "For the first three places yes, for the rest nothing will be final because there will be three matches left. But for the first three, it would already be an important option to take from kyiv. But it is a team that lost 2-1 at the last minute at Fenerbahçe (September 8), so it gives an idea of ​​the quality of this team which is very well organized so it will not be a piece of cake" explained Bruno Genesio. (match to follow at 9 p.m. on RMC Sport 2 and W9)

For Nantes, after their rout against Qarabag and Monaco, they have to raise their heads against Friborg by offering a benchmark match in the words of Antoine Kombouaré. "It was important to talk about what was wrong, to highlight our weaknesses. The work we did this morning (Wednesday) was very much focused on defensive animation, on how to defend better because that we expect a team from Friborg who will attack in force. How to recover the ball well, get it out better... There were also a lot of discussions with the players, in small groups. We owe ourselves a revenge about ourselves." (match to follow at 9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1)

Finally, Monaco also need to raise their heads after their surprise loss to Ferencvaros, but will struggle a lot against Trabzonspor. "We have to play for ourselves and not look at others. There isn't a lot of difference between the four teams, the first two matches have shown that. We have to play for ourselves, it's up to us to prove that "In the end we can be the best. But winning this match can already change a lot of things in the standings." explained Philippe Clément. (match to follow at 6:45 p.m. on RMC Sport 1)

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

The Rennes calendar

The Monaco calendar

The Nantes calendar

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.