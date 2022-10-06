Europa League 2022-2023: Rennes and Monaco win, Nantes stumbles, the calendar

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023. If Rennes and Monaco got the job done by taking the three points, Nantes stumbled against Fribourg.

Rather a good record for French clubs in the Europa League this Thursday, October 6 with two victories to the credit of Rennes and Monaco. The Rennais struggled but Bruno Genesio's men snatched victory in the last minutes against Dynamo kyiv and are still joint leaders with the Turks of Fenerbahce. "Winning on the wire is a good habit. It shows a good state of mind, a quality of play that wears down the opponent. Even if it was acquired at the end of the match, it's deserved [...] We had a very good start, a good second half too, where we suffered almost no chances. It's very positive and encouraging for the future."

For Monaco, the job was well done with a convincing 3-1 victory against the Turks of Trabzonspor with a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder, back in form. Also taking advantage of the success of Red Star Belgrade against the Hungarians (4-1), in the other Group H match, ASM returned to match Ferencvaros.

Unfortunately, the task was too difficult for Nantes. Faced with the surprise of the start of the season in the Bundesliga Freiburg, the Canaries were not really up to scratch and lost 2-0. "It's a difficult cycle. You have to hang on. If we have to win again, it's because we stay together, we work. I have no worries at this level. It's working. They wanted to defend well today. But you also have to want to go up front to score goals. It's all a question of balance. We were too keen to defend well. There is mental fragility. doesn't react the same way in these situations. Some lower their heads, others want to react. We have a big game ahead of us with a derby. We have to get back into the fight to get a result on Sunday. There is no reduction" explained Antoine Kombouaré.

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.