Europa League 2022-2023: Nantes and Monaco humiliated, Rennes in 16th, the results

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023. Very mixed results for French clubs in the Europa League with two big defeats and a victory.

Nantes had to react, Nantes completely sank Thursday, October 13. Facing Fribourg, the Nantes people lost 4-0 and probably say goodbye to a qualification for the 16th finals. "It's a heavy penalty. We had an interesting game, but it's hard to take positives when you go 4-0 at home. We're disappointed, there's anger because we have to do a lot better , we talk about realism, efficiency, that's what we have to learn from this Friboug team" launched Antoine Kombouaré.

For Monaco, the pill is also struggling to pass. Also beaten 4-0 on the lawn of Trapzonspor in Turkey, the Monegasques completely sank after having conceded a goal gag following the misunderstanding between Nubel and Sarr. "We concede a goal that we shouldn't take, it's clear for Alex (Nübel) and for everyone. Until now, our strength had been to play as a team. We stopped doing it, we played with emotions. We are strong when we play together. This match should serve as a lesson. My players had good intentions, but made many bad choices," analyzed Philippe Clément.

On the other hand, we might have had to start with the Bretons, everything is going well for Rennes. Winners by the smallest of margins on the lawn of kyiv, the Rennais have already qualified for the 1/8th finals of the competition with now the desire to go as far as possible as explained by Benjamin Bourigeaud. "We'll see, we'll try to go as far as possible. We had the ambition to get out of the pools, it's done. But we won't be satisfied with second place and then, once we've decided on the classification of the hen, we will seek the maximum, we will fight until the end."

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.