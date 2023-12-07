Euromillions: what to buy with the historic jackpot of 240 million euros at stake this Friday?

240 million euros are at stake for the EuroMillions (FDJ) draw this Friday, December 8! A historic jackpot. You will be able to find the results on Linternaute.com in real time this evening.

It's a historic jackpot: 240 million euros are at stake for the Euromillions (FDJ) draw this Friday, December 8! And for good reason, no one won the jackpot of 217 million euros during the previous draw which took place this Tuesday, December 5. 217 million euros were then at stake. The bad luck has been going on since last Friday, the jackpot was then 200 million euros. But this Friday evening, a European will try to win the largest sum ever put into play. The last record dates back to July 2022. It was then a British person who won the jackpot: 230 million euros.

Be careful, your chances of winning are very low: approximately one chance in 140 million. The average prize pool amount is, however, interesting: if you have five correct numbers and two correct star numbers, it amounts to around 49,300,000 euros. You need at least two correct numbers or one correct number and two star numbers to win something, but generally, it doesn't exceed a few euros. But what can you do with €240 million? For example, you can buy no less than 68,571 kilograms of caviar, or 10 sports cars of the most expensive model in the world, if you have luxury tastes. If you like to travel, this €240 million jackpot could take you to space around 1,130 times! 240 million euros is also 184,615 times the monthly minimum wage.

The rules of the game are simple: all you need to do is check at least five numbers on a grid from those between 1 and 50, and two numbers from the 12 possible star numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros, on the Française des jeux website or in one of the points of sale approved by the FDJ. Don't forget to validate your grid before 8:15 p.m. on the evening of the drawing so that your participation is counted. The draws take place every Tuesday and every Friday.