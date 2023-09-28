Euromillions result: the draw for Friday September 29, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. The FDJ and its European counterparts are putting an exceptional jackpot of 130 million euros into play this Friday, September 29, 2023. Follow the Euromillions results live on this page.

[Updated September 29, 2023 at 8:47 p.m.] The Euromillions draw on Friday September 29, 2023, offered by the FDJ and its European counterparts, amounts to 130 million euros. This exceptional prize pool corresponds to the price of one of the most expensive houses in the world: Updown Court, located in England, which costs $116 million. It contains, among other things, 22 bathrooms and five swimming pools. The jackpot of 130 million euros is also equivalent to the price of five Rolls-Royce Black Rose Droptails, the most expensive car in the world, which is priced at 25 million euros. Will you be the lucky winner? Discover the results of today's Euromillions draw.

The sum of 130 million euros is colossal and remains an exceptional amount, even for the Euromillions. This corresponds to the price of two airliners (which costs 60 million euros), but also to the value of six TGVs, the price of which amounts to 20 million euros. In the past, some winners have donated their winnings. This is the case of a man who injected nearly 200 million euros into a foundation dedicated to environmental protection, reports La Dépêche. In 2014, another winner shared 50 million euros among around ten associations, while another, who had benefited from the Red Cross, donated part of his winnings to the humanitarian association.

What are the chances of winning the Euromillions? They are actually low, since you have a 1 in 139 million chance of becoming a millionaire. You must indeed check the five correct numbers among the 50 available, but also select two star numbers among the 12 proposed. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. You also increase the probability of finding the right Mymillion code. This code, composed of two letters and seven numbers, is automatically provided with a Euromillions grid. Once the draw has been completed, one of the codes of the day is selected, giving the possibility of winning one million euros. Please note, you must be of legal age to participate in a gambling game.

The biggest Euromillions win was won in the United Kingdom on July 19, 2022. The winner pocketed the sum of €230 million, the largest ever for Euromillions. On October 15, 2022, a French woman won another impressive jackpot of €220 million. It was the largest sum won by a Frenchman. If you want to try your luck, go to a tobacconist to fill out a grid. You can also play online or with the fdj.fr application. The Euromillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday.