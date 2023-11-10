Euromillions result: the draw for Friday November 10, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. The Euromillions draw on Friday November 10, 2023 has taken place. The prize pool of 29 million euros, proposed by the FDJ and its European counterparts, was not won. Discover the results of the Euromillions.

[Updated November 10, 2023 at 10:42 p.m.] The Euromillions results for Friday November 10, 2023 are in and the jackpot of 29 million euros was not won. The amount of the prize pool for the next Euromillions draw, which will take place on Tuesday November 14, amounts to 39 million euros. Despite everything, ten players in Europe, including two in France, found five correct numbers and won more than 15,000 euros! Finally, one person wins one million euros thanks to today's MyMillion code. Will you be one of today's lucky ones? Check out the Euromillions results to find out if you found any winning numbers.

What are the chances of winning the Euromillions? They are actually low, since you have a 1 in 139 million chance of becoming a millionaire. You must indeed check the five correct numbers among the 50 available, but also select two star numbers among the 12 proposed. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. You also increase the probability of finding the right Mymillion code. This code, composed of two letters and seven numbers, is automatically provided with a Euromillions grid. Once the draw has been completed, one of the codes of the day is selected, giving the possibility of winning one million euros. Please note, you must be of legal age to participate in a gambling game.

The biggest Euromillions win was won in the United Kingdom on July 19, 2022. The winner took home €230 million, the largest ever Euromillions prize. On October 15, 2022, a French woman won another impressive jackpot of €220 million. It was the largest sum won by a Frenchman. If you want to try your luck, go to a tobacconist to fill out a grid. You can also play online or with the fdj.fr application. The Euromillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday.