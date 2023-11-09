Euromillions result: the draw for Friday November 10, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. The FDJ and its European counterparts are putting a prize pool of 29 million euros into play this Friday, November 10, 2023. Follow the Euromillions results live on this page.

[Updated November 10, 2023 at 7:50 p.m.] The Euromillions draw on Friday November 10, 2023, offered by the FDJ and its European counterparts, amounts to 29 million euros. This prize pool corresponds to the annual salary of footballer Kevin de Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City. This sum is also equivalent to the price of the most expensive car in the world, the Rolls Royce Droptail La Rose Noire, which costs €25 million. Will you be the lucky winner? Discover the results of today's Euromillions draw.

What are the chances of winning the Euromillions? They are actually low, since you have a 1 in 139 million chance of becoming a millionaire. You must indeed check the five correct numbers among the 50 available, but also select two star numbers among the 12 proposed. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. You also increase the probability of finding the right Mymillion code. This code, composed of two letters and seven numbers, is automatically provided with a Euromillions grid. Once the draw has been completed, one of the codes of the day is selected, giving the possibility of winning one million euros. Please note, you must be of legal age to participate in a gambling game.

The biggest Euromillions win was won in the United Kingdom on July 19, 2022. The winner took home €230 million, the largest ever Euromillions prize. On October 15, 2022, a French woman won another impressive jackpot of €220 million. It was the largest sum won by a Frenchman. If you want to try your luck, go to a tobacconist to fill out a grid. You can also play online or with the fdj.fr application. The Euromillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday.