Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw this Friday, February 9, 2024, 39 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. Will you find the results of today's Euromillions draw? You have until 8:15 p.m. to try your luck.

For the last Euromillions draw of the week, participants can hope to win up to 39 million euros. A sum which corresponds to the equivalent of 30,000 times your salary, if you are currently on minimum wage, or 2,500 years of minimum income. Enough to make people envious. But the Euromillions is a game of chance and everyone has the same chances as their neighbor. If you only bet a basic combination, they are of the order of one in 139,838,160. Notice to jackpot enthusiasts, it is possible to play until 8:15 p.m.

If the Loto draw often offers prize pools that are significantly less attractive than those offered at Euromillions, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Wednesday February 14, Française des jeux will offer a special jackpot of 10 million euros. As with any Loto draw, however, only 10 codes worth 20,000 euros will be drawn. The price of the classic combination will therefore remain the same, i.e. 2.20 euros. Remember that at Euromillions, it is sold for 2.50 euros.