Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw this Friday, February 2, 2024, 17 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. Will you find today's winning combination? This Friday evening's Euromillions draw offers €17 million.

Far from the euphoria of Tuesday, the Euromillions draw puts 17 million euros at stake this Friday, February 2, 2024. As with each meeting, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m., for 2 .50 euros, the price of a classic grill. The result will be revealed right here around 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. In the meantime, those who would like to try their luck in this Euromillions draw are free to do so. To do this, nothing too complicated. All you have to do is go to an FDJ point of sale or directly on the Française des jeux website and check five numbers and two star numbers.

One thing is certain this Friday, there will be far fewer players trying their luck than during the previous Euromillions draw. Indeed, on Tuesday, nearly 144 million euros were at stake. When the time came for the results, we finally learned that not one, but two players or in any case two grids had found the results of the day. Unfortunately, none of these grids had been validated in France. The two winners had tried their luck in the Euromillions draw from one of the eight other countries taking part. That day, you had to have ticked 5 - 10 - 19 - 27 - 30 and the star numbers 5 and 6. Numbers that could perhaps inspire you for the next Euromillions draws.