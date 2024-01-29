Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Tuesday January 30, 2024, 143 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. Let's go for an evening full of emotions! The FDJ is offering 143 million euros to whoever finds the results of the Euromillions draw. Attention lovers of great prize pools!

No, you are not hallucinating! La Française des jeux and its European counterparts are indeed pulling out all the stops for this evening! 143 million euros can be won during the Euromillions draw on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. This super jackpot is the result of the mega-jackpot of 130 million euros initially put into play last Friday and the absence of winner during this same Euromillions draw. Result: 143 million euros. As with each Euromillions draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The stake is 2.50 euros minimum. Notice to amateurs.

143 million euros, that’s a hell of a lot of money. This is the equivalent of 15 million cinema seats. If we start with an average of 2 hours per film and if you decide to spend it all on cinema tickets, in case of victory, you would then be able to spend the next 3,436 years watching films in cinemas. . This jackpot also corresponds to 110,000 minimum wage, or 9,166 years of minimum income. If your reference is more the baguette, then know that the jackpot offered this Tuesday evening in the Euromillions draw is equal to more than 119 million baguettes, enough for many picnics and ham and butter sandwiches!