Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Tuesday January 16, 2024 makes one happy in France

EUROMILLIONS. The Euromillions draw produced a big winner this Tuesday and he played in France. Find the results.

The day after a player's victory in the Loto draw, luck was there again this Tuesday, January 16, 2024. While 88 million euros were at stake, it seems that a player or a player found the Euromillions result of the day. And the mega-jackpot was won by a Frenchman. He has 60 days to come forward. Next draw, Friday. “Only” 17 million euros will be at stake, but for ordinary people, this still remains a significant sum. In the meantime, here are all of today's Euromillions results:

On Monday, the Française des jeux (FDJ) offered an exceptional draw to say the least during the Loto draw. If the prize pools of Euromillions and this other game of chance do not usually play in the same category, the jackpot of the day was however slightly higher than the minimum jackpot that can be put into play during a Euromillions drawing, namely 17 million euros. In fact, no less than 20 million euros were on the table. And after fifteen days of Loto draws remaining in the big winner, the wheel has finally turned. To be the lucky winner of the day, you had to bet on the following numbers: 7, 11, 15, 19, 23 and the N°Chance 4.