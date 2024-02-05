Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Tuesday February 6, 2024, 26 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. Will the Euromillions draw make you an accomplished millionaire this Tuesday, February 6, 2024? The results will tell us around 9:30 p.m.

Twenty-six million euros are at stake this Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Euromillions draw will take place like every Tuesday or Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. In the meantime, those who wish are free to try their luck. The grid made up of a classic combination is sold for 2.50 euros. It is possible to participate in the draw until 8:15 p.m. Beyond that, you will have to be content to watch the results fall without having the thrill of “maybe”. But in any case, no need to panic if you miss the opportunity, know that 26 million euros represents a “small” prize pool for this game of chance whose biggest jackpot can go up to 250 million euros.

Note that if you play more numbers or combinations by participating in the Euromillions drawing, you can certainly increase your chances, but at what cost? In fact, the more numbers you play on the same grid, the more the grid sees its cost increase. So, when you check even a sixth digit, the grid will be sold to you for 15 euros. If it is an additional star number, you will be asked for 7.50 euros instead of the basic 2.50. By checking nine numbers and three stars, the price can even go up to 945 euros. It remains to be seen whether, in the event of victory, your triumph will have the same flavor as if you had only played a classic combination. Because in the event of defeat, we all have an idea of ​​what that could mean.