Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Tuesday February 27, 2024, 26 million euros at stake

EUROMILIONS. Twenty-six million euros can be won this Tuesday evening in the Euromillions draw. But will you be lucky enough to bet on the correct outcomes?

Smooth start to the week at the Française des jeux. After a Loto draw which offered the smallest jackpot that could be put into play on Monday, here is the Euromillions jackpot which barely reached 26 million euros. Of course, the sum remains colossal. But for a Euromillions draw, this is the second smallest jackpot that can be offered to players, with the minimum jackpot being €17 million. In short, participation should be lower. A good thing, however, for those who still dare to validate their grid(s) before 8:15 p.m. And for good reason, whatever happens, there will be a My Million code that will be drawn at random. And fewer participants means fewer codes in the running and therefore a greater chance of seeing yours come out! Remember that this code allows a player to win one million euros, regardless of the combination checked in the hope of pocketing the jackpot, during each Euromillions draw.

How to participate in a Euromillions draw? It is very simple. First thing to do: sit down and analyze your current luck. Because let's be realistic, it's not instinct that allows anyone to find the result of the day. Then, go to an FDJ point of sale or directly to the application or website. There, you will just need to check at least five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers among the 12 existing ones. Don't forget to validate your grid(s) before 8:15 p.m. After, it will be too late ! The hardest part is generally waiting until the draw which takes place between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Unless it was finding out that...it wasn't the big day?