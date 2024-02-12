Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Tuesday February 13, 2024, 49 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. For this Euromillions draw, participants can hope to win up to €49 million. All that’s left to do is find the results!

The Euromillions draw is open to everyone, provided they are of legal age and have 2.50 euros in their pocket. But also to try your luck before the deadline, namely 8:15 p.m. For the rest, nothing too complicated. The principle of Euromillions is to check, on a grid made up of 50 digits and 12 star numbers, a combination of five digits and two star numbers. Then, you have to let your luck take its course and wait to see if destiny has chosen to make you the happy millionaire that you have always dreamed of becoming. The Euromillions results are generally given around 9:30 p.m. It is still possible that they can be delivered before or after.

Did you know ? Tomorrow will be Wednesday February 14th. And who says February 14 says... Valentine’s Day! A commercial party, some will say. Without a doubt. But lottery fans know that, every year, February 14 is also an opportunity for Française des jeux to declare its love to its players by offering an exceptional draw! On Wednesday, the FDJ will therefore put 10 million euros into play, a nice sum for a Loto draw whose average jackpot won is rather estimated at five million euros. Certainly, this Lotto jackpot will not compete with the nice jackpots at stake in the Euromillions, but let's keep in mind that in the Lotto, it is much easier to win! Indeed, fewer combinations are possible. Which means you’re more likely to find the right one. However, we still have a fairly slim chance. Count on almost one chance in 19 million of finding the winning result in the Loto, compared to one in more than 139 million in the Euromillions.