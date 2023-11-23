Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday November 24, 2023, 73 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. New Euromillions draw. Seventy-three million euros are at stake. The results will be delivered on this page around 9:30 p.m.

This Friday, November 24, 2023, players in the Euromillions draw will be able to try to win the tidy sum of 73 million euros. Notice to fans, as with any Euromillions draw, it will be possible to participate until 8:15 p.m. Beyond that, no need to worry, your grid will be automatically validated for the next draw. On the other hand, it is not certain that the jackpot of 73 million euros is still in play. Indeed, if someone manages to find the Euromillions result this Friday, the counter will be reset to zero at 17 million euros during of the next draw. If no one gets their hands on the results, you can, conversely, hope to win a bigger jackpot.

Regardless, whether there is €17 million or €100 million at stake, the Euromillions grid prize remains the same. For a classic combination, count 2.50 euros. Your chances also remain the same. By only checking the five numbers, between 1 and 50, and the two star numbers, between the 12 possible, you have a one in 139,838,160 chance of winning the jackpot. And this whether there are millions of participants or whether you are the only one to try your luck in the Euromillions draw. Every Tuesday and every Friday, La Française des jeux reveals the My Million code around 9 p.m., and the rest of the Euromillions results around 9:30 p.m.