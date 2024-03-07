Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday March 8, 2024, 63 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. For this Euromillions draw, players can try to win up to €63 million. Notice to amateurs.

The Euromillions draw offers a prize pool of 63 million euros this Friday March 8, 2024. As in each draw which takes place every Tuesday and Friday, throughout the year, come rain, come snow or weather, it is possible to validate your grid(s) until 8:15 p.m. The draw should take place around 9 p.m., with the Euromillions results broadcast around approximately 9:30 p.m. Notice to amateurs, the basic grid is sold for 2.50 euros. The winning combination as well as the My Million code will be revealed here immediately.

Did you know ? On Saturday, Française des jeux will offer seven million euros to participants in the Loto draw. A sum which could be put back into play on Monday, with an additional million euros, if no one finds the results. A new EuroDreams draw will also be held on Monday. Players can hope to win up to 20,000 euros per month for... thirty years! Enough to look to the future more calmly, that's for sure!