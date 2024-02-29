Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday March 1, 2024, 39 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. For this last Euromillions draw of the week, 39 million euros are promised to whoever finds today's results!

Thirty-nine million euros. There you have it, a hell of a lot of money! This Friday, March 1, 2024, La Française des jeux and its European counterparts are offering to win the equivalent of 32.5 million baguettes, 4,100,000 cinema seats or, perhaps more tellingly, 30,000 minimum wage, i.e. 2,500 years of minimum income. Compared to such a jackpot, your annual salary would become... pocket money! As with each Euromillions draw, players have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck, whether at a point of sale (provided that the one near you is still open at that time, of course) or on the Française des jeux website.

The grid is sold for 2.50 euros. Enough to multiply your stake by 15.6 million in the event of a victory! On paper, it's certain: you couldn't ask for a better investment. However, to win the jackpot, a player cannot simply try his luck and quietly wait for the Euromillions results. Incredible luck and good karma are more than necessary! To be sure of your fate, meet here around 9:30 p.m., just after the Euromillions draw...