Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday January 26, 2024, 130 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. A mega-jackpot is at stake this Friday evening. The Euromillions draw offers €130 million. The results will be known around 9:30 p.m.

The amount at stake this Friday evening is colossal. €130 million is on the table. The reason for this incredible jackpot? A priori, none. A simple desire on the part of the Française des jeux and its European counterparts to spice up the game. In any case, there should be many participants present for the meeting. Note that even if there will surely be more players than in a classic Euromillions draw, everyone's chances do not change. By playing just one combination, you have a 1 in over 139 million chance of finding the correct Euromillions result.

As with each draw, which takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays, it is possible to participate in the day's Euromillions draw until 8:15 p.m. The cost of the grid is 2.50 euros. At least, if you just bet on a classic combination, made up of five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers to be determined from the 12 possible. The draw for the My Million code, allowing one of the players who tried their luck in France to win a million euros, will take place around 9 p.m. To know the Euromillions result, however, you will have to wait until 9:30 p.m. All results will be revealed here.