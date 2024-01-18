Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday January 19, 2024, 17 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. For this new Euromillions draw, it is possible to play until 8:15 p.m. The results will be communicated immediately.

What if you ended the week by winning the €17 million at stake? In any case, this is the promise of the Euromillions draw this Friday, January 19, 2024. Whether you have karma or on the contrary you are trying to reverse the trend, whatever the reason that motivates you to participate in the Euromillions draw, you have until 8:15 p.m. to do so. Beyond that, you will only be able to witness the potential victory of another as a simple observer. However, there is no stress to be had this Friday. Seventeen million euros is the smallest jackpot that can be put into play in a Euromillions draw. In the worst case, Tuesday, the day of the next draw, 17 million euros will again be put on the table. If no one wins on Friday night, that could even be close to 30 million that could even be up for grabs. Long story short, if you miss tonight's draw, there will be others!

How to participate in a Euromillions draw? It is very simple. Simply go to an FDJ-approved point of sale or go to the fdj.fr website. Then, you must select at least five numbers from the 50 available, as well as two so-called star numbers, to choose from the 12 possible. Then, when your choice is made and you are sure of yourself, you must validate your grid. Please note, you have until 8:15 p.m. maximum to do so. Then, it will be time to wait until the My Million draw around 9 p.m., and finally that of the winning combination of the day around 9:30 p.m.