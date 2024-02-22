Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday February 23, 2024, 17 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. This Friday's Euromillions draw offers €17 million. Who will find the results?

Rather quiet weekend for the Euromillions. This Friday evening's draw offers a prize pool of 17 million euros. Notice to amateurs. It is possible to try your luck like every Tuesday and every Friday until 8:15 p.m. The grid is sold for 2.50 euros. All you have to do is check five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers from the 12 available. The hardest part will be waiting until the time of the Euromillions draw, scheduled for around 9:30 p.m.

For the next upcoming draws, please note that, on Saturday, it will be possible to participate in the Loto draw. This offers three million euros. A prize pool which will potentially be two or four million euros on Monday, depending on Saturday's results. Indeed, if there is a big winner, the counters will be reset to zero, or rather to two million euros, the jackpot having to be at least this amount during a Loto draw. On the other hand, if there is no winner of rank 1 on Saturday, the jackpot will be put back into play with one million euros more on Monday, or four million. At the same time, again on Monday, a new EuroDreams draw will be organized. Thursday evening, a lucky draw participant, who had tried his luck in France, managed to win 2,000 euros per month for... five years. Enough to make ends meet for the next five years!