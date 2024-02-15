Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday February 16, 2024, 64 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. For this new Euromillions draw, players can hope to win up to €64 million. Will you be the chosen one of the day?

Like every Friday evening of the year, rain, shine or wind, the Française des jeux, FDJ for short, is offering a Euromillions draw. This February 16, 2024, 64 million euros are at stake. A sum that it will be possible to contemplate in your bank account on the condition that you find the results of the Euromillions this Friday evening (or that you are already full at as, of course). For ordinary people who do not have as much in an A booklet, it is possible to participate in the draw until 8:15 p.m.

What if you played Loto on Saturday? Euromillions devotees and regulars of big jackpots could indeed be seduced by the Loto draw on February 17. The special Valentine's Day jackpot did not produce a big winner on Wednesday. As a result, 11 million euros are now at stake. When we know that there are seven times more chances of finding the winning result of the Loto than that of the Euromillions, it would be wrong to refrain from play ! And we have to recognize that 11 million euros is still quite a sum which should more than cover its expenses for some time. Keep in mind, however, that in the Loto draw, you only have one chance in more than 19 million of finding the results, which is ultimately very little.