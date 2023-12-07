Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday December 8, 240 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. Try to win €240 million this Friday, December 8 by playing Euromillions! A historic mega jackpot whose draw result can be found here live.

[Updated December 8, 2023 at 7:20 p.m.] This Friday, December 8, Française des Jeux is offering you a historic mega jackpot of 240 million euros! Try your luck by playing Euromillions (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results will be known around 9:05 p.m. Please note, if you participate too late, your grid may be counted for the next drawing, which will take place Tuesday, December 12. This is the first time that such a sum has been offered as part of the Euromillions. Tuesday December 5, the jackpot was 217 million euros, but no one had won it. Same thing last Friday, where the draw offered 200 million euros. The last record dates from July 2022, it was a Briton who then won 230 million euros.

The rules of the game are simple: all you need to do is check at least five numbers on a grid from those between 1 and 50, and two numbers from the 12 possible star numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros, on the Française des jeux website or in one of the FDJ's approved points of sale. The draws take place every Tuesday and every Friday.

However, the chances of winning the Euromillions are actually low. You have a 1 in 139 million chance of becoming a millionaire. To maximize your chances of winning, you can play several grids. You also increase the probability of finding the right Mymillion code. This code, composed of two letters and seven numbers, is automatically provided with a Euromillions grid. Once the draw has been completed, one of the codes of the day is selected, giving the possibility of winning one million euros. Please note, you must be of legal age to participate in a gambling game.