Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday December 22, 2023, 53 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. The last Euromillions draw before Christmas foresees a jackpot of €53 million on Friday December 22. Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

A few days before Christmas, the Euromillions is offering one of its last draws of the year with the possibility of winning a jackpot of 53 million euros, Friday December 22. This game of chance, managed by Française des Jeux (FDJ), is one of the most popular lotteries in Europe, offering participants the chance to dream big and change their lives overnight. The Euromillions has created an impressive number of millionaires across participating countries. Stories of ordinary people suddenly becoming rich through this lottery capture the public imagination. These winners often have the opportunity to realize long-cherished dreams, whether it is buying a house, financing studies, or even creating a business.

The FDJ, as the managing body of the Euromillions, invests part of the income generated by the lottery in social projects and charitable works. This contribution supports various initiatives, from medical research to education, thereby contributing to the well-being of society as a whole. Participating in the Euromillions therefore becomes not only a personal opportunity, but also a way of contributing positively to the community. The Euromillions generates significant revenue, stimulating the economies of participating countries. Ticket sales, associated taxes and revenues from public or private partnerships contribute to economic prosperity. In addition, Euromillions draws become major media events, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and entertainment on a national and international scale.

Like every Tuesday and Friday, the result of the draw is revealed around 9:05 p.m. All the results can be found on Linternaute: the winning numbers, the stars and MyMillion. Before the next draw, Tuesday, December 26, make sure you have validated your grid!