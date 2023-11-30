Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw on Friday December 1, 200 million euros at stake [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. The FDJ is offering an exceptional jackpot for the Euromillions draw on Friday, December 1: a historic amount of 200 million euros is up for grabs! You can find the result right here as soon as it is published.

This Friday, December 1, the FDJ is offering a historic mega jackpot: 200 million euros! Try your luck by playing the Euromillions this evening, you have until 8:15 p.m. to participate in this draw in one of the Française de Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results will be known around 9:05 p.m., and you can find them right here as soon as they are published. This is an exceptional prize pool just a few days before the end of year holidays. And for good reason, the amounts generally do not climb higher than 130 million euros. If the jackpot is won, this Friday, the lucky winner will join the top five biggest winners of the European lottery.

Until tonight's draw, here's everything you need to know about the rules of the game. In France, to play Euromillions, participants must select five main numbers from 1 to 50, as well as two numbered lucky stars from 1 to 12. Drawings take place twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. To win the jackpot, players must match all five main numbers and two lucky stars. Winnings are distributed based on the number of correct numbers, with varying amounts for different winning combinations. In addition, special draws can be organized, offering exceptionally high jackpots, like this Friday. It is possible to purchase tickets at physical points of sale or online, providing flexibility for participants. Tax rules specific to Euromillions winnings in France must also be taken into account, and playing responsibly is recommended.