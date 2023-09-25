Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday September 26, 2023, 39 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Small warm-up Euromillions draw this September 26, 2023, before the mega jackpot of 130 million euros on Friday!

[Updated September 26, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.] The Euromillions draw for this Tuesday, September 26, 2023 is certainly not the most incredible that has already been proposed by the Française des jeux and its European teammates. With 39 million euros, the prize pool remains among the “smallest” that can be offered, the starting one being set at 17 million euros. However, you will agree, this is an amount that could make you a multi-millionaire! However, you still need to find the Euromillions result of the day! Answer right here around 9:30 p.m.

For those who don't like spending 2.50 euros - the price of the grid - without a minimum stake, know that on Friday September 29, that is to say this Friday, Française des jeux and its counterparts are putting out a mega jackpot of 130 million euros on the table. As with any draw, the grid will be sold for 2.50 euros and only one My Million code will be drawn. To get an idea in mind, 130 million is the equivalent of around 100,000 minimum wage! In year, count 8,333 years of minimum income in case of victory. However, the Euromillions results still remain to be found. You have until Friday 8:15 p.m. to try your luck.

From how many numbers matched can we hope to win something? On the FDJ website, the rule is clear: from 2 correct numbers, we are told, it is possible to obtain a win. Please note, however, that "with the Star option, it is possible to win with only one star that corresponds to the results of the draw." The star option, however, costs one euro more, which makes the grid cost at least 3.50 euros. It's up to you to see if the game is really worth it!