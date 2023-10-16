Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday October 17, 2023, 66 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. The Euromillions draw offers €66 million to whoever finds the day's results.

Attention jackpot lovers! This Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Française des jeux is offering a prize pool of 66 million euros. It is possible to play until 8:15 p.m., for 2.50 euros, the price of a classic grid. The My Million draw will take place around 9 p.m., the winning combination will be revealed around 9:30 p.m. here, as well as on the FDJ website. The 4 ? The 35? The 23rd or the 43rd? If you really don't know what numbers to bet on, then let fate guide you and opt for the flash option!

To date, no Euromillions draw has been won in October. The last winning Euromillions draw dates back to Friday September 29, 2023. That day, 130 million euros were at stake. A player who tried his luck in France managed to find the results. You had to bet on 9, 11, 13, 21, 32 and the star numbers 2 and 7. Numbers that may or may not inspire you this Tuesday evening. Some will see options to forget, because they have already been released too recently, while others will see in these figures numbers which have, on the contrary, recently shown that they were lucky enough to be drawn... It's up to you to see !