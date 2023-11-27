Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday November 28, 2023, 83 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Last Euromillions practice draw before Friday's incredible jackpot! Will you win the €83 million at stake? The results will tell…

Tuesday November 28, 2023, Française des jeux and its European counterparts are offering 83 million euros for the Euromillions draw. A sum that will make more than one fantasize, since it is neither more nor less than 63,846 SMIC, or 5,320 years of minimum income in perspective for the eventual winner. But when we know that on Friday December 1st a Euromillions draw with a prize pool of 200 million euros will be at stake, this Tuesday evening's jackpot is immediately less of a dream. Enough to lose all its splendor? Let's not exaggerate anything.

As with each Euromillions draw, it is possible to try to find the result of the day until 8:15 p.m. Beyond that, it is impossible to validate your grid for today's appointment. On the other hand, this could be validated for the next draw, that of the mega jackpot of 200 million euros... Enough to almost make you want to miss the boat. But will the price of your participation remain the same? The answer is yes. The FDJ has not increased its prices as may be the case during the rather special Loto or Euromillions draws. By only playing a classic combination, it will cost you 2.50 euros. Note that it is also possible to participate in the two draws of the week. After all, maybe you could win €283 million in less than four days. This would be a first for such a feat, but after all, nothing tried, nothing gained.