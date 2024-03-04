Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday March 5, 2024, 49 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. What if you started the week by winning almost €49 million this Tuesday? In any case, this is the promise of the Euromillions draw.

The Euromillions draw on Tuesday, March 5 will certainly not be the biggest jackpot at stake, but let's recognize that 49 million euros still represents a sum that suggests a more serene future... As with every Euromillions draw, players who wish to participate have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck. The grid is sold for at least 2.50 euros. If you want to increase your chances, it is possible to check more numbers than the seven necessary to validate a combination. In detail, there are five numbers to choose from among the 50 available and two star numbers to be determined among the 12 in the running.

However, let's keep in mind that the Euromillions result is not found in every draw. Above all, it is chance, or luck, some would say, that is in control. Even when betting 15 numbers on different grids, if you don't have the right karma, it will be impossible for you to find the right Euromillions results. But after all, he who doesn't try, gets nothing. Today's winning combination as well as the My Million code will be available on this page around 9:30 p.m.