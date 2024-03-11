Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday March 12, 2024, 72 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. This Tuesday's Euromillions draw offers a whopping €72 million. The results will be known around 9:30 p.m.

The Euromillions draw on Tuesday March 12, 2024 should arouse envy! Seventy-two million euros are on the table. Enough to imagine yourself an annuitant until the end of your days or going to live the good life in the tropics! But becoming a millionaire is worth it! And not everyone will be able to win such a nice sum this Tuesday evening. When the time comes for the draw, it will be better to bring your lucky charms and other lucky charms. Indeed, by playing only one combination, a player has a one in 139,838,160 chance of obtaining a good result in the Euromillions. But after all, he who doesn't try, gets nothing! As with each Euromillions draw, it is possible to participate until 8:15 p.m. The My Million will be revealed around 9 p.m. and the winning combination around 9:30 p.m.

Good news ! Big winner or not this Tuesday evening, it will always be interesting to participate in the next draw! Indeed, without having given any specific reason for this, Française des jeux and its European counterparts are organizing an exceptional Euromillions draw on Friday. 130 million euros will be up for grabs! Notice to fans: it is now possible to try your luck by participating in this draw, even if the results will not be revealed until Friday, of course. Also good to know, as for a classic Euromillions draw, the grid, made up of a basic combination, is sold for 2.50 euros.