Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday January 9, 2024, 64 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Will the 64 million euros at stake this Tuesday be won? The results of the Euromillions draw are expected around 9:30 p.m.

The 4 ? The 7? The 18th? The 39? The 50? And why not star numbers 3 and 8. The important thing is to check at least five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers among the 12 possible and, above all, to validate your grid before 8:15 p.m. Note also that it is not necessarily advisable to bet on the figures previously cited. And for good reason, these are those released during the previous Euromillions draw which took place last Friday. But if you still feel that they have a chance tonight, then why not give them a try anyway. After all, there is no lottery science that indicates that the same combination cannot come up several times in a row...

Did you know ? If the Euromillions draw promises a colossal sum to whoever finds the winning result, Française des jeux (FDJ) is currently offering jackpots that have nothing to envy during these Loto draws. Indeed, while the average jackpot won amounts to five million euros in this game of chance, on Wednesday, during the Loto draw, 18 million euros will be at stake. Remember that the chances of winning the Loto draw are seven times more numerous than those of winning the Euromillions draw, which explains why the jackpots are generally less attractive. Either way, you have until 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to try to find the results of this Loto draw.