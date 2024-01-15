Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday January 16, 2024, 88 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. For this first Euromillions draw of the week, the FDJ is offering 88 million euros. The results will be known around 9:30 p.m.

The day after a player's victory in the Loto draw, will luck also be there this week at the Euromillions? The result will be known around 9 p.m. for the My Million, and 9:30 p.m. for the winning combination of the day. For now, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. This Tuesday, January 16, 2024, participants in the Euromillions draw will try to win the tidy sum of 88 million euros. Notice to fans, the classic grid, made up of five numbers and two star numbers, is sold for 2.50 euros. In the event of a victory, your stake could be multiplied by 35,200,000. However, finding the Euromillions results is not for everyone. To do this, you need to have a certain amount of luck!

On Monday, the Française des jeux (FDJ) offered an exceptional draw to say the least during the Loto draw. If the prize pools of Euromillions and this other game of chance do not usually play in the same category, the jackpot of the day was however slightly higher than the minimum jackpot that can be put into play during a Euromillions drawing, namely 17 million euros. In fact, no less than 20 million euros were on the table. And after fifteen days of Loto draws remaining in the big winner, the wheel has finally turned. To be the lucky one of the day, you had to have bet on the following numbers: 7, 11, 15, 19, 23 and the No. Chance 4. Numbers that could inspire you this Tuesday evening in view of the draw of the Euromillions, or not. Up to you ! In any case, we know that the winner tried their luck at a point of sale in Seine-Maritime.