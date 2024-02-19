Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday February 20, 2024, 73 million euros at stake

EUROMILLIONS. This Tuesday, February 20, the Euromillions draw offers €73 million to the winners. Results will be known around 10 p.m.

After the great victory of a player who tried his luck in the Rhône on Monday, during the Loto draw, will the week continue with a new winning draw this Tuesday? The Euromillions draw promises €73 million to the eventual winner. This is significantly more than the 12 million euros won the day before in the Loto, but players will need more luck to pocket such a sum. By playing only one combination, participants in the draw have a one chance in more than 139... million of finding the correct Euromillions result. But as the saying goes, no attempt, no gain!

Wednesday, return to a more classic draw. La Française des jeux will only offer a “small” jackpot of two million euros for its second Loto draw. The week will continue with a new EuroDreams draw on Thursday. This time, it will be possible to win not a big jackpot, but a kind of income. The big winner, if there is one, can hope to receive up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years! It is now possible to participate in these two draws.