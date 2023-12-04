Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday December 5, 2023, 217 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. No, it's not a typing error, 217 million euros are at stake this Tuesday evening in the Euromillions draw. Will you find the results?

The Euromillions mega-jackpot was not won on Friday December 1st. Two hundred million euros were offered to whoever found the result of the Euromillions. As a result, the prize pool is inevitably put back on the table this Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Hang in there, in the event of a victory this evening, you will have to have your nerves in place. There are in fact 217 million euros up for grabs in this Euromillions draw. If we assume that you are only going to play a classic combination, and therefore bet 2.50 euros, your stake, in the event of a victory of course, could be multiplied by 86,800,000. Enough to make you dream!

But actually, what does 217 million euros correspond to? This is the equivalent of more than 180 million baguettes of bread, enough to make your baker particularly rich. Perhaps more tellingly, it is the equivalent of 166,923 minimum wage, or 13,910 years of minimum income. But you still have to win the Euromillions draw this Tuesday evening. And for that, you will need a hell of a lot of luck. By playing just one combination, you have a one in exactly 139,838,160 chance of winning the jackpot. But as the saying goes, no attempt, no gain… It is possible to play until 8:15 p.m. The drawing will take place around 9 p.m. for the My Million and 9:30 p.m. for the Euromillions results.