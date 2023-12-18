Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw of Tuesday December 19, 2023, 39 million euros at stake

EUROMILLION RESULTS. The Euromillions draw will take place around 9-9:30 p.m. The results will be revealed here in the evening.

For this Euromillions draw, Française des jeux and its European counterparts are offering the tidy sum of 39 million euros. Players have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck. Beyond that, their grid will be automatically validated for the next draw, namely that of Friday. In the event of a victory this Tuesday evening, 17 million euros will be at stake. Count on almost 50 million euros on the other hand if no one finds the result of the Euromillions this evening. And speaking of the results, know that they will be revealed around 9:30 p.m. right here.

What if you took part in the big Christmas draw? La Française des jeux is already offering to try to win 15 million euros next Sunday. On December 24, the FDJ is organizing an exceptional Loto draw which will also allow 100 people who tried their luck to win 20,000 euros. Because while 10 LOTO codes are generally put into play during the Loto draw, it will be 100 codes that will be drawn! Likewise, the FDJ assures us, the jackpot of 15 million euros will, whatever happens, be won or shared! Thus, if no one finds the Lotto result, the prize pool will be shared between the winners of the highest rank who will count. Please note, however, that unlike usual, the basic grid will be sold for 5 euros, compared to 2.20 euros normally.