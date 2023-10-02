Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday October 3, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. With “only” 17 million euros at stake, the euphoria should be less intense than Friday at the time of the Euromillions draw. The results will be delivered here, no matter what.

[Updated October 3, 2023 at 7:07 p.m.] And here we go again for a new week of Euromillions draws! First of the week, this Tuesday October 3, 2023, 17 million euros are at stake. Players have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck. To participate in the draw and try to find the Euromillions result, you must pay a minimum of 2.50 euros. But if you win, isn't it worth it? It's up to you because if 17 million euros is the equivalent of 55,600,000 Euromillions grids, by playing only one combination your chances of finding the right result are of the order of one in... more than 139 million !

​​​​​​One thing is certain, the stakes will not be as stimulating as that of the previous Euromillions draw. Friday September 29, the FDJ offered a mega jackpot of 130 million euros to players. At the time of the draw, the suspense was at its height and finally it was a Frenchman who managed to pocket the mega jackpot! Because, remember, players from no less than nine countries, including France, participate every Tuesday and Friday in the Euromillions draw.

What did you have to bet last Friday to win the €130 million? 9, 11, 13, 21, 32 and star numbers 2 and 7 were drawn. At this stage, we still don't know where today's winner tried his luck. He or she has 60 days from the winning draw to come forward and collect their winnings. This is the biggest jackpot won so far this year in France. A Breton woman nevertheless pocketed the tidy sum of 109 million euros on September 1st thanks to a previous colossal Euromillions draw, recalls France Bleu. As for the largest jackpot ever won in France during a Euromillions drawing, this amounts to 220 million euros to date. It was won by a Polynesian in October 2021.