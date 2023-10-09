Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday October 10, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. Will the 39 million euros at stake be for you this Tuesday, October 10, 2023? Reply at results time.

[Updated October 10, 2023 at 7:07 p.m.] For this very first Euromillions draw of the week, Française des jeux and its eight other European counterparts are offering no less than 39 million euros to whoever finds the result of the day. You can try your luck until 8:15 p.m. sharp. Beyond that, your grid will be validated for the next draw. All Euromillions results, whether the winning combination or the My Million code, which allows one of the players who tried their luck in France to win a million euros, will be delivered here around 9:30 p.m.

​​​​​​​But actually, how do you play Euromillions? It could not be easier. Equipped with 2.50 euros, the cost of the classic grid, you can participate at any time of the week in a point of sale approved by the FDJ, and even at any time of the day, by going directly to the FDJ website. To create your combination, you must choose five numbers from the 50 available, and two star numbers from the 12 possible. Once the seven numbers have been checked, remember to validate your grid before 8:15 p.m., on the day of the Euromillions draw that interests you.

How to win Euromillions? Unfortunately, there is currently no miracle recipe. For some, playing in a nonchalant manner may have worked, for others, it was necessary to be patient for sometimes decades or to equip themselves with numerous charms and lucky charms. Chance is practically your only friend in this matter. So, the most important thing is not to bet all your savings, because your chances of finding the result of the Euromillions are particularly low: one in exactly 139,838,160. But as the saying goes, he who doesn't try anything, doesn't gain. Nothing…