Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday November 14, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLION RESULTS. The Euromillions draw this Tuesday, November 14, 2023, promises 39 million euros. But will you find today's results?

[Updated November 14, 2023 at 7:21 p.m.] New Euromillions draw this Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Notice to amateurs, it is possible to become a millionaire, provided that you... find the winning combination! And be aware that the Euromillions result could prove difficult to find. And for good reason, worse than the Loto or the EuroDreams, in the Euromillions draw, your chances, by playing only a classic combination, are of the order of one in... 139,838 160. This is the number of possible combinations. But after all, he who doesn't try, gets nothing!

​​​​​​​As with every Euromillions draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The grid is sold for 2.50 euros, at least, if you bet on only five numbers and two star numbers. Because it is indeed possible to bet more numbers on the same grid, but the price will not be the same... Count 15 euros if you only add a sixth number. The cost of the grid can even go up to 630 euros if you bet 10 numbers and two star numbers. Worse still, with nine digits and three star numbers, you'll get... 945 euros! It remains to be seen whether the game is really worth it...

If you miss the appointment this Tuesday, and you don't mind being unfaithful to the Euromillions, know that Française des jeux is organizing a Loto draw with a rather large prize pool for this lottery on Wednesday. This November 15, the FDJ promises 15 million euros to whoever finds the Loto result. It is possible to try your luck from now until 8:15 p.m. on the evening of the draw.