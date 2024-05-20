Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday May 21, 2024 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. Try to win €26 million this Tuesday, May 21 by playing Euromillions! You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. Find the results of the draw right here as soon as they are published.

This Tuesday, May 21, La Française des Jeux invites you to try to win 26 million euros! Try your luck playing Euromillions (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known around 9 p.m. Please note, if you participate too late, your grid may be counted for the next draw, which will take place on Friday May 24, 2024. Find the results of the draw right here as soon as they are published.

But what can you buy with €26 million? No less than 65 luxury sports cars or 21 golf courses or even 3,649 kilograms of caviar, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 26 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning!

If the chances of becoming very rich are quite low, the average amount of the jackpot is dizzying: with 5 correct numbers and the 2 correct star numbers, it is around 49,300,000 euros. With one less star number, the average win collapsed and rose to 470,300 euros, with 1 chance in nearly 6.9 million to win... The player having found 5 correct numbers, but no number star wins 80,000 euros on average, but only has a 1 in 3 million chance of winning. With just 4 correct numbers and 2 star numbers, the average win is just 4,800 euros (one chance in 621,000). You need at least 2 good numbers or one good number (one chance in 22) and two star numbers (one chance in 50) to obtain a win, but this does not exceed a few euros on average.

The rules of Euromillions are simple: you must bring a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw. To participate, nothing could be simpler: all you need to do is check seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. Count 2.50 euros for a single grid, but you can also multiply your chances with a multiple grid. In this case, you can choose up to 10 numbers and or 12 stars per grid. Please note: the price is also increasing! The results will be revealed on TF1 around 9:05 p.m. Without forgetting the FDJ website which publishes the My Million codes around 8:35 p.m. and the evening Euromillions draw from 9:45 p.m.