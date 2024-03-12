Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday March 12, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. This Tuesday's Euromillions draw offered a whopping €72 million. The results are finally in!

The Euromillions draw on Tuesday March 12, 2024 must have aroused envy! Seventy-two million euros were on the table. Enough to imagine yourself an annuitant until the end of your days and going to live the good life in the tropics! But becoming a millionaire is not as easy as what it says on paper. This is evidenced by the distribution of winnings from today's draw. It appears that no one has in fact managed to find all of the results. However, two grids in Europe were checked with the five correct numbers and one of the two star numbers, allowing their owners to still win 285,832.30 euros. The first winning grid in France, on the other hand, was only marked with the five correct numbers, and none of the star numbers drawn at random. His or her owner should still receive 33,401.80 euros.

Good news ! Without having given a specific reason for this, Française des jeux and its European counterparts are organizing an exceptional Euromillions draw on Friday. 130 million euros will be up for grabs! Notice to fans: it is now possible to try your luck by participating in this draw, even if the results will not be revealed until Friday, of course. Also good to know, as for a classic Euromillions draw, the grid, made up of a basic combination, is sold for 2.50 euros.