Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday January 30, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. The FDJ offered 143 million euros to anyone who found the results of the Euromillions draw this Tuesday evening. The winning combination is finally known!

No, you are not hallucinating! La Française des jeux and its European counterparts offered 143 million euros during the draw on Tuesday January 30, 2024. This super jackpot was the result of the mega jackpot of 130 million euros initially put into play last Friday and of the absence of a winner during this same Euromillions draw. We now know the winning combination of the day as well as the My Million code. So, did you win?

143 million euros, that’s a hell of a lot of money. This is the equivalent of 15 million cinema seats. If we start with an average of 2 hours per film and if you decide to spend it all on cinema tickets, in case of victory, you would then be able to spend the next 3,436 years watching films in cinemas. . This jackpot also corresponds to 110,000 minimum wage, or 9,166 years of minimum income. If your reference is more the baguette, then know that the jackpot offered this Tuesday evening in the Euromillions draw was equal to more than 119 million baguettes, enough for many picnics and ham and butter sandwiches!